Prime Minister Voices Concerns on Possible Halt in COVID-19 Transition Period

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has expressed concerns that the nation may have to halt its transition into a more normal daily life if it fails to tackle the current crisis.The prime minister made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with hospital chiefs in the capital region at the government complex in Seoul.Kim voiced concerns about the virus situation, noting a surge in cluster infections at nursing homes and among fully vaccinated people, especially senior citizens.He also said compared to last month, the number of daily infections jumped nearly 30 percent after the nation began the transition this month, with 80 percent of the cases coming from the greater Seoul area.The prime minister said the government will support efforts to secure more hospital beds while providing support with medical resources needed at hospitals.He added the government will seek integrated management of hospital beds in the greater Seoul and non-capital areas, putting top priority on the safety of patients. Kim also vowed efforts for more efficient management of medical resources and hospital beds.As of Thursday, 63-point-eight percent of intensive care beds available for COVID-19 patients nationwide were occupied, with 78-point-two percent filled in the capital region. The figure jumped to 80-point-nine percent in Seoul.