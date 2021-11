Photo : YONHAP News

A tour operator for trips to North Korea has launched promotion of next year's marathon event in Pyongyang as the communist country is showing signs of reopening its borders to China.According to the website of Koryo Tours based in Beijing on Friday, the Pyongyang International Marathon will be held on April 10, 2022. Koryo Tours is the official and exclusive travel partner of the annual race.The tour operator said that amateur runners can run five kilometers, ten kilometers, a half or full marathon through the streets of Pyongyang.However, it added that all tours to North Korea are suspended as the borders to the country are closed and next year's marathon will be confirmed when the borders are reopened.