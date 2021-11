Photo : YONHAP News

Kindergartens and schools across the nation will return to full time in-person classes on Monday for the first time in some two years.The education ministry and education offices of the nation’s cities and provinces made the announcement on Friday.Currently, full-scale in-person classes are being held in all regions excluding the Seoul metro area.About 97 percent of schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon are expected to resume in-person classes.Exceptions will be made for schools that are overcrowded, which will be allowed flexibility in how they operate classes.