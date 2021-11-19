S. Korea-led Group to Begin Construction of New Int'l Airport in Peru

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean-led consortium will break ground on a new international airport in Peru that will serve direct flights closer to Machu Picchu, dubbed one of Seven Wonders of the World.The groundbreaking ceremony for the Chinchero New Airport in the Cusco Region is scheduled to be held on Friday, local time.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Seoul struck a deal with Lima on the Chinchero New Airport Project Management Office(PMO) Project earlier this year.A multinational consortium led by Hyundai Engineering and Construction will undertake the project. Others in the group are Sinohydro Corporation Limited from China, ICA Constructora from Mexico and HV Contractors from Peru.Hyundai E&C won contracts worth 700 billion won to develop the airport site and build a passenger terminal and runway. A PMO led by Korea Airports Corporation will oversee the project.Construction is set to be completed in 2025. The new facility will be able to serve some some five million passengers per year.The transport ministry said the project will help enhance South Korea’s competitiveness and secure orders in Latin America which has a wealth of future orders lined up in construction and infrastructure projects.