Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum convened an emergency meeting with the heads of 22 general hospitals in the capital region Friday to secure additional beds for critical COVID-19 patients amid a recent spike in cases.With nearly 80 percent of such beds occupied in the greater metro area, the government pledged to comprehensively manage all beds in the country without drawing a line between the capital region and outlying areas.The government designated two additional hospitals to treat serious cases and two more hospitals specializing in infectious diseases to obtain a total of 250 new beds.The prime minister also pledged state support in medical personnel and equipment.The government plans to resume a special antivirus measures inspection team for four weeks starting next week.