Prosecutors Raid DP Policy Research Office in Election Violation Probe

Written: 2021-11-19 13:00:34Updated: 2021-11-19 15:20:55

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) policy research office, as part of an investigation into allegations that officials from the gender equality ministry played a role in drawing up the party's presidential campaign pledges.

According to sources in legal circles, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators Friday morning to obtain relevant documents.

Last Friday, the National Election Commission(NEC) filed complaints against Vice Gender Equality Minister Kim Kyong-seon and an unidentified ministry official with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) for violating the election law.

The unnamed official is suspected of requesting ministry departments to prepare a draft of policy pledges upon a request from a member of the DP's policy committee. The official allegedly delivered the documents to the committee member.

The NEC has accused the vice minister of overseeing tasks in connection to the policy pledges, such as convening a meeting within the ministry.
