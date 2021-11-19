Menu Content

Politics

Parties Clash over DP Candidate's Withdrawal of Call for COVID-19 Payouts

Written: 2021-11-19 13:12:10Updated: 2021-11-19 15:24:33

Photo : YONHAP News

The two main political parties locked horns after the ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate backed down from his earlier proposal for the government to offer an additional round of universal COVID-19 relief payouts.

DP leader Song Young-gil on Friday said the retraction was inevitable after a review of the nation's fiscal status. He added that the payouts will have to be reconsidered following the March 9 presidential election.

The party chief pledged support for small businesses through regional vouchers and state compensation.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) slammed the ruling party for changing its position amid public backlash, urging DP candidate Lee Jae-myung to apologize for exacerbating public confusion.

Meanwhile, the rival parties ramped up pressure for corruption investigations into each other's presidential contenders.

The DP called for a special parliamentary committee to look into allegations involving PPP candidate Yoon Seok-youl's wife. The PPP pushed the DP to cooperate in launching a special counsel probe into the Seongnam land development scandal, which took place when Lee was mayor.
