Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people seeking to sell their homes throughout most of Seoul surpassed those seeking to buy.According to the Korea Real Estate Board on Friday, the transaction-based supply and demand index stood at 99-point-six this week, dropping below 100 for the first time in seven months.A number under 100 indicates that supply exceeds demand.The figure fell below 100 for all areas in the capital city, with the exception of the central region.After hitting a record 107-point-two in early September, the index has gradually declined, in apparent response to the government's tightened loan regulations and concerns over the central bank's rate hike.Transactions also declined in Seoul, more than halving from around five-thousand-700 early this year to two-thousand-600 in September.