Gov't Forecasts New COVID-19 Cases to Rise, Next 3 Weeks Critical

The government forecast new COVID-19 cases to rise steadily, saying the next three weeks will be critical.Senior health ministry official Lee Gi-il said on Friday that the recent uptick likely stems from the nation's gradual transition into living with the virus, and that it is expected to continue.Referring to booster vaccinations of patients at nursing homes running through next Friday, the official said considering the two-week term for efficacy to kick in, the next three weeks are thought to be critical.Health authorities said the daily average number of cases for the past week stands at two-thousand-607-point-one, up 448-point-two from a week earlier.As of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 78-point-two percent of beds for patients with serious symptoms were occupied in the capital region, with 63-point-six percent outside the capital area.