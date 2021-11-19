NASA's Lunar Probe to Include S. Korea-Developed Sensor

Photo : YONHAP News

NASA is expected to equip an unmanned lunar probe with a South Korean-developed sensor set to launch in 2024.Seoul's science ministry and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute(KASI) said the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) made the announcement Thursday.The ministry noted it is the first collaboration since South Korea decided to join NASA's Artemis program and signed the U.S.-led Artemis Accords in May.The sensor, known as LUSEM, or the lunar space environment monitor, can detect high energy particles of over 50 kiloelectron volts from the lunar surface, crucial in observing the weathering process in space.KASI and a Kyung Hee University team led by professor Shin Jong-ho are jointly developing the monitoring device. The team has so far created a prototype, and plans to manufacture a model for certification and actual flight model.