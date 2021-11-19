Foreign Minister Defends Police Commissioner's Dokdo Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said it was natural for the police commissioner to pay a visit to Dokdo to encourage the officers stationed there to guard the easternmost islets.Speaking in a parliament committee meeting Friday, the top diplomat asserted that Dokdo is unequivocally South Korea's territory historically, geographically and under international law.He said offering encouragement to the guards on the islets to boost morale and inspecting their activities is within the purview of the chief of police’s duty.National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong visited Dokdo and Ulleung Island on Tuesday which has been fiercely protested by Japan.The country refused to take part in a joint press conference following vice foreign ministerial talks with Seoul and Washington held Thursday and cited Kim's Dokdo visit as the reason.Former police chief Kang Hee-rak also visited the islets in 2009 but diplomatic friction did not ensue at that time.