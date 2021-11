Photo : YONHAP News

Eight out of ten deaths in South Korea are attributable to chronic illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.According to data published by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, chronic ailments accounted for 79-point-nine percent of all deaths in the country in 2019.Infectious diseases were responsible for eleven percent of deaths.Eight out of the top ten causes of death were also chronic illnesses with cancer topping the list at 27-point-five percent. It was followed by heart conditions, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's and liver issues.A positive note in the latest report is a drop in avoidable mortality, referring to deaths that could have been avoided through early detection and timely treatment.