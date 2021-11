Photo : KBS News

Nearly Ten Chinese and Russian military airplanes entered South Korea’s air defense zone on Friday.According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Friday, two Chinese military planes and seven Russian military aircraft entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) successively from northeast of Dokdo earlier in the day before exiting the zone about ten minutes later.None of the planes violated South Korea’s territorial airspace.The JCS said that even before the entries, the South Korean military performed usual tactical measures to respond to a possible accidental situation, such as scrambling of its fighter jets and an aerial tanker.The military presumed China and Russia were conducting a joint exercise, adding further analysis is under way.