Moon Pledges Further Efforts to Protect Children from Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has pledged that his administration will put all efforts to eradicate child abuse and ensure the smiles of all children in the country.Moon made the pledge in his social media on Friday marking a state-designated day for preventing child abuse. A society where children are happy, is a happy one for adults as well, he said.The president stressed that taking care of children and respecting them is equivalent to taking care of oneself. He said that parents lead a completely different life when they begin raising children, compared to their lives of the past. Everyone affects one another and in the process becomes a special being, he said.Regarding recent legal and institutional revisions aimed at preventing child abuse, Moon said the nation has taken another step toward protecting children from all types of violence and promised more efforts towards further progress.