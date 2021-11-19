300 Tons of Chinese Urea Imports to Arrive on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

A shipment of three-hundred tons of urea is scheduled to arrive from China next week.The South Korean government made the announcement during an emergency ministerial meeting presided by First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won on Friday, saying the additive will depart a Tianjin port in China on Saturday and arrive at an Ulsan port on Tuesday.It is the first batch to be brought in among some 18-thousand tons of urea that South Korean companies had already agreed to buy from China before Beijing imposed export curbs of raw materials, including urea, in mid October.The organic compound is used to make urea water solution, a key material for diesel vehicles to reduce emissions. South Korea relies heavily on China for urea and has suffered from a severe shortage of the liquid following Beijing's export curbs in the form of mandatory pre-export inspection.Seoul has urged cooperation from Beijing to accelerate inspection of the product so they can be swiftly delivered to South Korean companies.The government expects Beijing will soon begin approval procedures on an additional two-thousand-110 tons of urea, after completing inspections on Thursday.