Photo : KBS News

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients has again topped 500 while the daily caseload continues in the 3,000s for the fourth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that three-thousand-212 infections were reported throughout Friday including 18 from overseas.Severe cases are up by nine to reach 508.The previous 24 hours also saw 29 more deaths, raising the death toll to three-thousand-244. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-79 percent.On the vaccination front, some 40-point-four million people in the country have been double jabbed, accounting for 78-point-eight percent of the population or 90-point-eight percent of those 18 and older.Over 42 million or 82-point-two percent of the population have received at least one dose.