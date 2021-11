Photo : YONHAP News

Eight out of ten hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients were occupied in Seoul as of 5 p.m. Friday.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said only 68 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients remain in the capital city with the occupancy rate at 80-point-two percent.The situation is similar in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province where seven out of ten beds are full.Bed capacity for semi-critical cases is at 61 percent while 64-point four percent of beds at infectious disease hospitals are in use.COVID-19 treatment centers, where patients with mild symptoms are quarantined, are 57 percent occupied. Over 49-hundred patients are being treated at home.