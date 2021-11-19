Interviews, Essay Tests for Early College Admissions Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

With the nationwide college entrance exam now over, universities have begun their assessments of prospective students including holding interviews and essay tests.As many as 430-thousand students are expected to take part in the evaluative step that runs from Saturday through the end of the month, with some 210-thousand taking part over the weekend alone.Early admissions for the 2022 academic year kicked off from September, with about 72 percent of the process now concluded. The remaining steps are concentrated in the next two weeks including this weekend.During the period, most schools will only allow in test takers and restrict access to others.Under quarantine guidelines discussed with the government, people in self-isolation can take part in interviews and essay exams at separate sites prepared at each school.But in the case of students with COVID-19, it is up to the universities to decide whether to grant the opportunity, though the government advises they do so.When results of the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) held Thursday are distributed on December 10, regular admissions will also begin in full swing with application deadlines scheduled in late December and early January.