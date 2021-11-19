'UK Also Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Kingdom is also considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled to begin in February in protest of China's human rights record.This is according to the British daily, The Times, which said "active discussion" is ongoing between Foreign Minister Liz Truss, said to be in favor of the boycott, and others in the government.Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is known to be more cautious, earlier ruled out a full sporting boycott of athletes not attending.The newspaper said under one option, the ambassador to China would attend the Games, while British ministers would opt out.The British House of Commons in July had unanimously adopted a resolution urging a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over the state's alleged human rights oppression in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Tibet.More recently, five Conservative politicians wrote to Johnson, urging him to ban any official UK diplomatic representation at the Winter Olympics.The five were sanctioned by Beijing after criticizing its human rights record.P​resident Joe Biden confirmed Thursday the U.S. is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Games, which would allow athletes to compete but rule out a government delegation representation.