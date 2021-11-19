Lee Apologizes for Land Development Scandal, Promises Change

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has apologized for a land development scandal and his lapse in seeing the people's dejection over the issue of unfair development profits.In a Facebook post Saturday, the former governor said he will reflect on why public trust has been lost as he extended his deep apologies for the pain caused to many people. He added that self-reflection and apology should have come first before offering an explanation.On criticism that he let down those who hoped for change and reform in the ruling party with Lee as its candidate, the former Gyeonggi Province governor promised to change into an improved version of himself and also hoped to see the Democratic Party reborn.He said he understands why some citizens are disappointed at the DP and acknowledged there hasn't been enough effort to make improvements desired by the public.