Yoon: Gov't Arrogance Caused Real Estate Calamity

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl has lodged criticism at the government's real estate policy saying the housing disaster is ongoing.In a Facebook post Saturday, he said, though a year has passed since the so-called "November 19th jeonse measures" were put into play, not only have they failed to stabilize the housing situation for middle and low income earners but they have instead created a disastrous situation.Mentioning the skyrocketing prices of jeonse rental homes, he said loans are drying up, people have few options other than monthly rent, as buying a home has become a pipe dream for those without liquidity.The former top prosecutor noted that the ruling party had railroaded the so-called "three lease laws" last year without opposition presence and without listening to expert opinions which has resulted in rising conflict between tenants and landlords. Yoon blamed the Moon administration's self-righteousness and arrogance for what he characterized as the real estate calamity.Yoon said if he becomes president, he will thoroughly reexamine the pros and cons of the lease laws to foster a stable environment for both tenants and landlords.He also promised to ease loan regulations, supply public housing to the socially vulnerable and support newlyweds and young people with considerable financial subsidies.