Daily COVID-19 Cases over 3,000 for 5th Day, Severe Cases at 517

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities reported three-thousand-120 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the daily tally staying above the three-thousand mark for the fifth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that the new infections detected throughout Saturday raised the country's cumulative caseload to 415-thousand-425.The daily tally dropped by 86 from the previous day, but remained above three-thousand and marked a rise of more than 700 from a week ago.Of the new cases, three-thousand-98 were local transmissions and 22 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 80-point-nine percent of local infections, reporting two-thousand-506 cases. Non-capital areas added 592 infections.The number of severe cases also rose by nine to 517.The death toll rose to three-thousand-274 with 30 additional deaths. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-79 percent.