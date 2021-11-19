Schools to Fully Resume In-Person Classes from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Kindergartens and schools across the nation will return to full time in-person classes on Monday for the first time in some two years, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.The Education Ministry said on Sunday that all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools across the country will return to full-fledged in-person classes from Monday.However, overcrowded schools in the capital region will be permitted to operate classes flexibly.In Seoul, offline classes can be offered to three-fourths of the students in the third to sixth grades of elementary school, and two-thirds of middle and high school students, according to the wishes of the students and members of the schools.The ministry expects about 97 percent of schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon are likely to resume in-person classes.With the current spike of infections in the capital region, some one-thousand-360 people will be mobilized to guide and inspect quarantine measures at schools.