N. Korea Lambasts UN Human Rights Resolution

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea has strongly criticized the United Nations Human Rights Council for adopting resolutions condemning human rights abuses in the North.A spokesperson at the Pyongyang Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country categorically rejects human rights resolutions, calling it a product of anti-North Korea policy and a double standard.The statement carried by the North's state Korean Central News Agency came after the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea for the 17th consecutive year.The spokesperson said that Pyongyang strongly condemns the resolution, which is a grave infringement of the North's sovereignty.Denouncing the resolution as fabrication by enemy forces filled with prejudices and repulsion against the North, the spokesperson said that North Korea will never tolerate any attempt that violates its sovereignty.The statement said that the North will continue to resolutely deal with anti-North Korea moves by hostile forces.