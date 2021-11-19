Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Lambasts UN Human Rights Resolution

Written: 2021-11-21 12:37:46Updated: 2021-11-21 13:34:49

N. Korea Lambasts UN Human Rights Resolution

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea has strongly criticized the United Nations Human Rights Council for adopting resolutions condemning human rights abuses in the North.

A spokesperson at the Pyongyang Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country categorically rejects human rights resolutions, calling it a product of anti-North Korea policy and a double standard.

The statement carried by the North's state Korean Central News Agency came after the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea for the 17th consecutive year.

The spokesperson said that Pyongyang strongly condemns the resolution, which is a grave infringement of the North's sovereignty. 

Denouncing the resolution as fabrication by enemy forces filled with prejudices and repulsion against the North, the spokesperson said that North Korea will never tolerate any attempt that violates its sovereignty.

The statement said that the North will continue to resolutely deal with anti-North Korea moves by hostile forces.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >