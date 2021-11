Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to hold a town hall meeting on Sunday to discuss major policy issues with citizens.The event, which will be broadcasted live by KBS from 7:10 p.m., will be attended by some 300 citizens that KBS selected through polling agencies.Roughly 200 fully vaccinated citizens will take part in-person, while around 100, including those unvaccinated, will participate virtually.The 100-minute event will also be attended by Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and nine ministers including Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.The presidential office said earlier that the discussions at the meeting will focus on measures to overcome the coronavirus crisis and people’s livelihoods.It marks the second time for Moon to hold a town hall meeting since November 2019.