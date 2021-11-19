S. Korean Diplomat: S. Korea, Japan to Continue Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said on Saturday that there is no severance in dialogue or consultations between the diplomatic authorities of South Korea and Japan, and that bilateral dialogue will continue.The vice minister made the remarks to reporters at Incheon International Airport after returning from his trip to the United States, where he held talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts – Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori.Choi said that South Korea will continue to discuss relevant issues with Japan but will strictly abide by its principles.The vice minister also reaffirmed the government’s position that there is no territorial dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.The remarks come amid renewed tensions between the two nations after a U.S.-hosted trilateral vice-ministerial meeting on Wednesday.The vice ministers were originally set to hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Washington, but the event was instead held by the U.S. deputy secretary alone.Choi later explained that the Japanese diplomat refused to take part in the joint press event, taking issue with a recent visit to Dokdo by the head of South Korea’s police agency.