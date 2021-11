Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop band BTS has received the 2021 award for "Record of the Year" from U.S. magazine Variety with its global hit song "Butter."According to the band's management agency Big Hit Music on Sunday, BTS won the award as Variety announced this year's list of winners for its annual Hitmakers on Friday. The award ceremony is set for December 4.Variety reportedly said on its website that the song "Butter" blasted out to the world in May, becoming a record smashing single for BTS.The magazine noted that the song's writers and producers, including the K-pop group's member RM, "crafted the perfect hit that just won't quit."It marks the second time BTS was included in the Variety list. Last year, BTS was named Group of the Year, becoming the first South Korean artist to make the Hitmakers list.