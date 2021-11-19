Menu Content

USTR, S. Korean Business Leaders Discuss Economic Cooperation

Written: 2021-11-21 14:10:37Updated: 2021-11-21 14:13:10

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai met with South Korean business leaders to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation and bilateral ties between the two nations.

The top U.S. trade official met with the heads of major South Korean businesses on Saturday under the format of a special reception jointly hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

According to the FKI, Tai emphasized the United States' strong commitment to enhancing a "mutually beneficial" relationship with South Korea.

Tai reportedly stressed the Biden administration's vision for an Indo-Pacific economic framework as well.

The FKI said the participants of the meeting exchanged meaningful opinions on ways to strengthen economic partnership and ties of the two nations.

Participants included executives from Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution and Hanwha Solution.
