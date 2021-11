Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young has won the final event of the LPGA season and claimed the money title and the honor of LPGA player of the year.Ko finished at 23-under 265 to win the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida on Sunday. She won the title by one stroke, beating out Nasa Hataoka of Japan.Ko picked up one-point-five million U.S. dollars in prize money with her second straight title in the event.She also won her third consecutive money title with over three-point-five million dollars won total, becoming the first South Korean player to win the title for three straight years.In addition, Ko clinched her second Player of the Year award with 211 points. She won her first award in 2019.