Samsung Electronics Likely to Announce Site of 2nd US Chip Factory This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is likely to announce the site of its second chip factory in the United States sometime this week.According to the company on Sunday, Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with senior officials at the White House on Friday to discuss solutions to the global chip supply crisis and possible incentives for chipmakers by the federal government.The two sides reportedly held extensive discussions on Samsung's role in resolving the chip supply crisis.It is unknown whom Lee met with during the U.S. trip, but he appears to have finalized a plan to build a new chip facility in the U.S. and explained it to the White House. Samsung is said to be considering the Texas cities of Taylor or Austin for the new facility.A source in the U.S. Congress reportedly said that Samsung will finalize the site selection of the facility and make an announcement soon, likely after Lee returns home on Tuesday or Wednesday.On Thursday last week, Lee also met with U.S. lawmakers handling a bill to provide incentives for semiconductor manufacturers. He reportedly asked for the lawmakers' cooperation in the passage of the bill.