Economy

Exports Rise 27.6% in First 20 Days of Nov.

Written: 2021-11-22 09:31:08Updated: 2021-11-22 12:57:25

Exports Rise 27.6% in First 20 Days of Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose by nearly 30 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November. 

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 39-point-nine billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 27-point-six percent from a year earlier. 

Average daily exports also grew by 23-point-seven percent, with the number of working days rising by a half day from last year. 

Shipments of semiconductors rose 32-point-five percent, while exports of ships and petroleum products soared 252 percent and 114 percent, respectively. Auto exports, however, declined one-point-nine percent.

Exports to China rose 24-point-two percent and by eight-point-nine percent to the United States.

Imports increased 41-point-nine percent on-year to 39-point-eight billion dollars during the cited period.
