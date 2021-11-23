Exports Rise 27.6% in First 20 Days of Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose by nearly 30 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 39-point-nine billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 27-point-six percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports also grew by 23-point-seven percent, with the number of working days rising by a half day from last year.Shipments of semiconductors rose 32-point-five percent, while exports of ships and petroleum products soared 252 percent and 114 percent, respectively. Auto exports, however, declined one-point-nine percent.Exports to China rose 24-point-two percent and by eight-point-nine percent to the United States.Imports increased 41-point-nine percent on-year to 39-point-eight billion dollars during the cited period.