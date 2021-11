Photo : YONHAP News

A substantially larger group of people will be subject to the comprehensive real estate tax this year due to a hike in property prices and the tax rate.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Monday, it is sending tax bills to 947-thousand people, up by 280-thousand from last year. That accounts for nearly two percent of the national population.The ministry is tapping them to pay a total of five-point-seven trillion won, up three-point-nine trillion won from the previous year.It said about 89 percent of the sum will be paid by multi-homeowners and corporations, not single-homeowners.