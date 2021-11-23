Hyundai Motor Group Pledges 46,000 New Jobs for Young People

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Group has promised to create 46-thousand new jobs, including 30-thousand direct hires, over the next three years.Chairman Chung Eui-sun made the pledge on Monday as he signed an agreement to provide employment to young adults. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum was present for the event in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, a part of the government's "Youth Hope ON" project.The conglomerate first plans to hire 30-thousand people in the next three years for its new business areas, including robotics, future air mobility, hydrogen energy and self-driving.The group will hire the remaining 16-thousand people via programs on fostering talent and supporting startup companies.Hyundai Motor Group plans to fully assume social responsibility for expanding jobs for youths by actively hiring and fostering young talent, while preemptively investing in the future of the country.The prime minister thanked the group for its latest pledge, citing that Hyundai has promised the largest number of jobs among six conglomerates taking part in the government project.The government has also reached similar agreements with KT, Samsung, LG, SK and POSCO.