Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Britain to Host G7 Foreign, Development Ministers' Meeting in December

Written: 2021-11-22 11:11:47Updated: 2021-11-22 13:37:11

Britain to Host G7 Foreign, Development Ministers' Meeting in December

Photo : YONHAP News

The UK will host a meeting of foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven(G7) nations next month in the city of Liverpool. 

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced on Monday that the meeting will take place from December 10 to 12, with South Korea, Australia, India and South Africa taking part again as guest nations as they had in an earlier gathering held in London in May. 

Britain, which currently holds the G7 presidency, also invited members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) for the first time to the upcoming gathering.

Some observers believe Britain invited countries from Asia-Pacific, including South Korea, in an attempt to apply further pressure on China. 

Meanwhile, attention is being drawn to whether the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan will meet on the sidelines of the gathering for the first time since Fumio Kishida became Japan’s prime minister. 

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had sent a congratulatory letter to Japan’s new Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi but has yet to meet him in person.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >