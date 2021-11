Photo : YONHAP News

The Netflix original series "Hellbound," created by South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, continues to enjoy strong popularity on the streaming platform after debuting at first place over the weekend.According to data company FlixPatrol on Monday, “Hellbound” was the second most popular TV show on Netflix as of Sunday, supplanted by “Arcane,” the animated series of the video game League of Legends.“Hellbound,” starring Yoo Ah-in, Park Jung-min and Kim Hyun-joo, ranked first around the world just one day after its release last Friday.“Squid Game,” which took the world by storm, remained in the higher ratings, coming in at fourth place.