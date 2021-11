Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) recovered ground and surpassed the three-thousand mark for the first time in 14 sessions led by large-cap stocks including Samsung Electronics.The main bourse rose 42-point-23 points, or one-point-42 percent, on Monday, closing the day at three-thousand-13-point-25.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, however, losing nine-point-61 points, or zero-point-92 percent, to close at one-thousand-32-point-31.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened zero-point-two won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-185-point-one won.