N. Korean State Media Calls to Glorify 'Great Era of Kim Jong-un'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media called to praise the era of leader Kim Jong-un, marking the closure of a large-scale conference on carrying out a mass movement for the country's development.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday that the Fifth Conference of the Frontrunners in the Three Revolutions ended with the adoption of an appeal that calls for the glorification of "the great era of Kim Jong-un."At the start of the conference last Thursday, Kim highlighted self-reliance in urging officials to move forward in the revolutionary movements of ideology, technology and culture, despite the vast tasks and challenges that face the nation.The three-revolution movement is a mass action devised under Kim Il-sung, the late regime founder and grandfather of the current leader.The latest conference was held for the second time under the current leader since November 2015. Prior sessions were held in 1986, 1995 and 2006.