KDCA: Booster Shots Necessary for 18-49 Age Group

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say that COVID-19 booster shots for adults aged 18 to 49 could begin in the first half of next year.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said Monday that expanding boosters to the wider public has been deemed necessary as immunity wanes over time, given the current resurgence.She said other countries are expanding third jabs to more age groups, and South Korea will also review the move with experts and its vaccination committee.Jeong said officials were analyzing domestic and overseas data regarding the necessity, safety and efficacy of boosters for ordinary adults before committing to a concrete timeline.She said primary vaccine shots for those aged 18 to 49 ended in October, and third doses, if they are to begin, would start sometime in next year's first half.