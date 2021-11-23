Menu Content

Korean
English

Science

'Artificial Sun' Sets New World Record at 100 Mln. Degrees for 30 Seconds

Written: 2021-11-22 18:54:24Updated: 2021-11-22 19:00:17

A superconducting fusion device known as South Korea's artificial sun has set a new world record for 30 seconds of continued ultra high temperature plasma operation at 100 million degrees.

The research headquarters of Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research(KSTAR) said Monday the record reached in a recent test is ten seconds longer than last year's.

Maintaining plasma at 100 million degrees is a core condition in nuclear fusion technology.

KSTAR reached the temperature mark for the first time in 2018 and has been extending the retention time every year. Last year's 20 seconds of operation was also a world record.

The Korea Institute of Fusion Energy will continue research and experiments to achieve the goal of 300 seconds by 2026.
