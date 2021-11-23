Moon to Hold Summit Talks with Costa Rican President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with Costa Rican President Carlos Albarado Quesada on Tuesday to discuss ways to boost cooperation and develop ties between the two nations.In the summit at the presidential office, the two leaders will discuss substantive cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in Central America, climate change and other global issues.The top office said that through the discussions, the nation will seek a partnership with Costa Rica in various fields such as digital transition, smart farming and the bio industry for economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic.President Carlos Alvarado arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a four-day state visit at the invitation of President Moon.Moon's office said that the state visit was realized based on the two leaders' strong will to cooperate ahead of the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.