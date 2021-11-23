Ex-interim PPP Chief Says No Longer Wants to Talk about Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

Former interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, Kim Chong-in, said Tuesday that he no longer wants to talk about politics.Kim made the remark at his office when asked by reporters, saying he is returning to his daily life.Pressed by reporters if this means that he won’t be joining the election campaign committee of the party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl, Kim only said he has already revealed his thoughts about the upcoming presidential election.He said one would come to understand why he made such a decision if they closely study his previous statements regarding the elections. He then said he no longer wants to be asked about the presidential race.Observers believe that with these remarks, Kim has virtually rejected joining Yoon’s election campaign committee.