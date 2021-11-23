Menu Content

Culture

Forbes: BTS' 'Butter' Could Be Nominated for Record of the Year Grammy

2021-11-23

Photo : YONHAP News

Forbes magazine has predicted that K-pop sensation BTS’ hit “Butter” could be nominated for Record of the Year in the 2022 Grammys. 

Nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards are set to be announced on Tuesday and the award ceremony to be held on January 31 in Los Angeles. 

The U.S. magazine said the award typically goes to the one song that is “undeniable,” and while the winner is clear some years, it is not this year.

Record of the Year is one of Grammy’s top four awards along with Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. 

Also among the predicted list of nominees for Record of the Year were Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Taylor Swift’s “Willow” and the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.”

Forbes also said “Butter” could also be nominated for Song of the Year.
