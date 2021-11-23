10.8 Tln Won in Small Biz Assistance Earmarked Using Excess Tax Revenue

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to use five-point-three trillion won in excess tax revenue toward providing financial support for small business owners and the socially vulnerable significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.The government decided on the support package worth 12-point-seven trillion wonin a meeting Tuesday on ways to support the people’s livelihoods and economic activities.Ten-point-eight trillion won is earmarked for small business owners, including nine-point-four trillion won to businesses that were previously excluded from past government compensation, including wedding halls.According to Yonhap, a majority of the sum will take the form of low-interest loans instead of cash payments.The remaining one-point-nine trillion won will be used to stabilize consumer prices and help low-income groups and the socially vulnerable who haven’t found employment for over six months.The government plans to draw from an anticipated 19 trillion won in excess tax revenue following a faster-than-expected economic recovery for the capital injection.