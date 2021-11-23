Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

10.8 Tln Won in Small Biz Assistance Earmarked Using Excess Tax Revenue

Written: 2021-11-23 11:33:12Updated: 2021-11-23 15:11:47

10.8 Tln Won in Small Biz Assistance Earmarked Using Excess Tax Revenue

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to use five-point-three trillion won in excess tax revenue toward providing financial support for small business owners and the socially vulnerable significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The government decided on the support package worth 12-point-seven trillion won
in a meeting Tuesday on ways to support the people’s livelihoods and economic activities. 

Ten-point-eight trillion won is earmarked for small business owners, including nine-point-four trillion won to businesses that were previously excluded from past government compensation, including wedding halls. 

According to Yonhap, a majority of the sum will take the form of low-interest loans instead of cash payments. 

The remaining one-point-nine trillion won will be used to stabilize consumer prices and help low-income groups and the socially vulnerable who haven’t found employment for over six months. 

The government plans to draw from an anticipated 19 trillion won in excess tax revenue following a faster-than-expected economic recovery for the capital injection.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >