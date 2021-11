Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus at a chicken farm in the county of Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, on Monday.This is the seventh confirmed case involving poultry farms this year and the fourth to be reported in Eumseong.The latest farm is within the three-kilometer radius of a previous quail farm that reported the virus on November 8. There were around 92-thousand chickens being bred at the farm.Authorities have ordered a preventive cull, an entry ban and disinfection at the farm.In a separate development, a suspected case was reported at a duck farm in Damyang, South Jeolla Province, on Monday, where test results were expected within three days.