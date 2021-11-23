Lee Jae-myung Unveils Digital Transformation Plan, Pledges Broad Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has vowed to create more than two million jobs through his initiative dubbed “Major Digital Transformation.”Lee presented the plan during a news conference at DP headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday, marking his first officially announced campaign pledge since the launch of his election campaign committee.Under the five-year initiative, Lee plans to spend a total of 135 trillion won, including 85 trillion from state coffers and 30 trillion won in private investment, to realize digital transformation and invest toward related infrastructure.Lee also aimed to create more than 30 trillion won in value added every year, while attracting more than 250 trillion won in additional private investment in the process of expanding digital territory and fostering the growth of related companies.He stressed the need to create jobs in new fields, saying it is evident that the portion that human labor accounts for in production tends to decline in line with technological advancement.As key strategies for pursuing his initiative, Lee cited building physical, systemic and human infrastructure, expanding industrial, technological and global territories digitally and guaranteeing the public’s digital sovereignty.Meanwhile, Lee also pledged to overhaul digital-related regulation systems and revamp the education system to foster one million digital talents.