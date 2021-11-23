Major Political Parties Show Mixed Reactions to Chun Doo-hwan's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Major political parties showed somewhat different reactions to the death of former President Chun Doo-hwan.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) voiced opposition against a state funeral for Chun while remaining cautious about whether party leadership would visit the funeral.Senior DP spokesperson Koh Yong-jin told reporters that a state funeral cannot be held for Chun by law, and neither can he be buried in a national cemetery.Regarding the state funeral held for late former President Roh Tae-woo who died about a month ago, Koh explained that Roh had apologized and regretted his wrongdoings unlike Chun who left behind no such sentiments.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), meanwhile, remained silent on Chun's death, possibly considering the public criticism of his violent crackdown on the country's democratic movements.PPP officials, during a phone interview, said no statement would be issued on his death Tuesday and no decision has been made on funeral visits by party leaders.