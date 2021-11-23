Vaccination Reservations to Reopen for People Aged 12-17

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will open additional time slots for COVID-19 vaccinations for young people between 12 to 17 years of age from Tuesday night.According to health authorities on Tuesday, the age group will be able to make appointments between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday of next week.Reservations for people aged 16 to 17 had run through October 29 and through November 12 for those between 12 and 15 years old.The reopened reservation schedule comes in response to growing risks of children and adolescents becoming infected with the virus, health officials said.Those who already secured appointments during the latest session will receive their first shots between next Monday and January 22.As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, 40-point-nine percent of those aged 12 to 17 received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses while 15-point-four percent of the age group completed their vaccination.