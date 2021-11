Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea are estimated to have risen to near four-thousand.According to central and local health authorities, already three-thousand-573 daily cases were compiled nationwide as of 9 p.m. Tuesday excluding Busan.It already surpassed an all-time high of three-thousand-292 reported last Thursday.If the cases compiled since 9 p.m. and the cases registered in Busan are included, the latest daily tally to be announced Wednesday morning is expected to be higher than that and possibly close to four-thousand.As for Seoul, one-thousand-509 cases were newly confirmed as of 9 p.m. Tuesday while the surrounding Gyeonggi Province had one-thousand-26 new cases. Both are record highs for that time.