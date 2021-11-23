Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea Decides to Join US in Releasing Reserve Oil amid Rising Oil Prices

Written: 2021-11-24 09:16:05Updated: 2021-11-24 16:03:45

S. Korea Decides to Join US in Releasing Reserve Oil amid Rising Oil Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to join the U.S. and others in releasing reserves of crude oil in a concerted effort to stem rising global oil prices. 

The South Korean government on Tuesday announced the decision, adding it took into account the need to coordinate globally on the swift increase in oil prices, as well as the importance of its alliance with the U.S. and other major countries’ responses to the U.S. proposal. 

China, India, Japan and the U.K. are also joining the move. 

The government said the size, timing and method of release will be discussed later, adding it will likely be decided at levels similar to the past. South Korea released three-point-47 million barrels of oil, or around four percent of its crude reserves, during the 2011 Libyan crisis. 

According to the Korea National Oil Corporation, 97 million barrels of crude reserves were kept in store in the nation as of the end of August.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >