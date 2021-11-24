Samsung Chooses Taylor, Texas for $17 Bln Chip Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has chosen Taylor, Texas as the site for its new semiconductor manufacturing facility.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam announced the decision in Texas on Tuesday.The firm said it plans to spend 17 billion dollars, its largest-ever investment in the U.S., to build a new semiconductor fab site and produce advanced chips applicable in mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.Taylor will serve as a key location for Samsung’s global semiconductor manufacturing capacity along with its Pyeongtaek production base and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, the Seoul-based tech giant said.The world's biggest memory chipmaker had also considered Arizona and New York but reportedly chose Taylor due to incentives promised by local governments and its proximity to its other chip plant in Austin.The Taylor facility to be built on five million square meters is only 25 kilometers away from Samsung’s Austin plant.